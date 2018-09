× Gov. Reynolds Announces $127 Million State Budget Surplus

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state of Iowa has a budget surplus for the first time in a few years.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that the state closed its fiscal year 2018 books with a surplus of $127 million.

It’s the first time in three years the state can make that claim.

In each of the last two fiscal years lawmakers had to make mid-year budget cuts to balance the state’s books.