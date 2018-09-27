× “It Feels Like You’re Watching History”, Drake Law Students React to Kavanaugh Hearing

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the nation watches the Kavanaugh hearings one group in particular are paying close attention to what is going on in the Capitol, Drake law students.

“It does really feel like you’re watching history” said Colton Schnepf.

Schnepf says watching Thursday’s testimony is something he, and other student’s, were eager to see.

“There was a big crowd of people right before classes watching” said Schnepf.

“I am a little hesitant to admit it but I was watching CSPAN during my ethics class which is a little questionable” said second year student Grant Gustafson.

Aside from the historical aspect, both students say it was a chance to learn from questioning at the highest level.

“As someone who is interested in joining these fields, this is sort of our line of work, and it definitely sets an example of the type of conduct you should and shouldn’t do” said Schnepf.

“I’ve interned with prosecutors’ offices before so I’m looking at it through the lens of the questions that Mrs. Mitchell is asking, the Arizona prosecutor” said Gustafson.

But it’s not just law students at Drake who have their ears up, nearby at the journalism school Professor Jennifer Glover Konfrst is using it as a tool to teach her students.

“A lot of what happening right now isn’t being watched by everyone at their desk breathlessly watching it, so the stories they get will be from news coverage after the fact. So, we’re trying to let them know and really compare what’s really happening versus what’s the context of the news coverage, what bubbles up to the front as what news stations decide to highlight” she said.

While it can be used as a learning tool, both Schnepf and Glover Konfrst say the hearing is much more than that.

“Discussing these topics are very important and voices should be heard. It’s a very real issue in the country right now and I think having it on the main stage for people to see and address is a really good thing” said Schnepf.

The Drake Law Library had a dedicated room where the hearing was being streamed.