Oktemberfest Continues in Marshalltown this Weekend in New Location

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- This weekend kicks off the annual Oktemberfest celebration. There was some concern for the future of the celebration after a July 19th tornado cut a swath through this town, damaging the courthouse, and businesses and homes downtown, and on the east side.

Oktemberfest has been held around the courthouse square, but this year, it needed to find another spot.

“The central Iowa Fairgrounds was gracious enough to let us move our event out here, “ said Marilee Weatherman, Chairperson for the event. “Mother nature may be hitting us again, we’re supposed to have cold temperatures, and maybe rain, so we’ve moved a lot of the activities inside.”

Across town there is still plenty of damage, and crews working to fix the damage. The Marshall County Courthouse was closed for a while, but some employees are still working there. Lenox Industries had major damage and has dozens of workers on rebuilding those buildings.

“Marshalltown, the tornado was devastating to many of us, many businesses had to be relocated, many businesses are closed down,” said Weatherman. “So many residences that are damaged or destroyed, we need to have a fun fun time, and that’s what Octoberfest is all about.”

Events get underway Thursday night. If you’d like a schedule of events and the parade click here.