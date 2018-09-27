Photography Exhibit Opens at Botanical Gardens For Limited Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – A competitive photography exhibit opens to the public Thursday, embracing nature at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens.

“Planting Seeds of Change” is presented by the Des Moines Founders Garden Club.

Garden Club of America Member Kathleen Jones said the exhibit uses inspiration from its title to educate the public on the importance of conservation and how the artist depicts natural beauty.

“For many of us it means getting our hands in the dirt and playing with it. Planting seeds and watching life happen. For other people, it’s the impact that plants have on society. There’s a lot of aspects depending on what the person’s interests are,” Jones said.

There are 30 amateur artists in this exhibit, showing 24 pieces of still photography and six videos. All the artists are from the Midwest.

The exhibit is broken into five category divisions that are judged by members of Garden Club of America. The categories include: the planting process, seeds, change in nature, guided growth and movement in nature.

“Probably the one that is the most impressive is change and what does manifest have to do on these plants and how do the plants evolve on their own,” Jones said.

The winner of the competition is announced Thursday. The exhibit is located in the Swartz room at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens.

The exhibit is open to the public on the following dates: