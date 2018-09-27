× Smithsonian Exhibit Opening in Ames

AMES, Iowa- In order to visit the Smithsonian Institute, most need to visit Washington DC but now the Smithsonian is coming to Iowa.

“Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program. “Hometown Teams” will be on display September 29, through November 11, with an opening night “tailgate party” scheduled for October 4, 5-7pm in downtown Ames.

The Ames Main Street Cultural District, along with The Ames Historical Society, and the Octagon, Little Woods Teas, and ISU’s Design on Main are working to create some local sports interest, with memorabilia from Iowa State, Dan Gable, and archives from the University of Iowa on six on six girls basketball.

A couple of years ago I was presented with the opportunity from Main Street Iowa,” said Ames Main Street Director, Cindy Hicks. “In order to get the exhibit, we were going to need cool complementing local exhibits, so I put together a team, I knew that I couldn’t do it on my own.”

There will not be an opening reception, but rather, a tailgate party October 4th.

“The reason we’re having a tailgate and out of reception is the Smithsonian exhibit is all about hometown teams,” said Hicks. “It examines the role that sport is played in shaping culture in small towns across America.”

The Iowa State Cyclones memorabilia will be on display at the ISU Design on Main Gallery, normally used by the ISU College of Design.

“Rarely seen Iowa State memorabilia that was loaned to us by the athletics department at ISU will be at Design on Main, we will have memorabilia at the Ames Historical Society that looks at the history of sports in Ames,” said Hicks. “The Iowa Women’s Archives from the University of Iowa has loaned us a display on six on six basketball, we will have a day where local women to come here and share their stories about six on six basketball.”

The exhibit will also include the Iowa Games, and Special Olympics.

Admission is free, the cost is covered by local sponsors.

For information, click here.