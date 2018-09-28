× Adventureland Fined for Injury to Employee

ALTOONA, Iowa — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Adventureland Park after an employee was injured on the job.

According to the Des Moines Register, the park will have to pay more than $37,000 because an employee was hit by a train car while working on The Dragon roller coaster.

Officials have not named the worker but say the car struck the employee in the arm, causing hospitalization.

The roller coaster was inspected back in August and the fine was given last week. Five violations were found.