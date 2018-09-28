× Arraignment Set for Suspect in Celia Barquin Arozamena’s Murder

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – An arraignment has been scheduled for the man accused of killing Iowa State University golf standout Celia Barquin Arozamena.

Twenty-two-year-old Collin Richards is charged with first degree murder in the case.

Online court records show Richards is scheduled to be arraigned on October 8th at 1:00 p.m.

Investigators say Richards killed Barquin Arozamena while she golfed at Coldwater Links Golf in Ames on the morning of September 17th. The criminal complaint against Richards says Barquin Arozamena was stabbed several times.

Richards, who had been living in a homeless camp near the golf course, was identified as a suspect and arrested the same day of the murder. According to investigators, he had admitted to a friend a desire to rape and kill a woman.

The criminal complaint in the case also noted clothing with human blood on it was found in a backpack belonging to Richards. A knife witnesses said was in Richards’ possession was also located after he gave it to witnesses.

Richards remains in the Story County Jail.