Des Moines Diocese Reveals New Accusation Against Retired Priest

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Diocese of Des Moines is revealing a decades old complaint against a retired priest.

The Diocese says it was made aware on September 6th, 2018 of a complaint against Father Leonard Kenkel. The allegation dated back more than a decade and the church says it was advised the statute of limitations in the case had passed.

Kenkel was ordained to the priesthood in 1960. He served at the Christ the King, Holy Trinity and St. Peter parishes in Des Moines as well as churches in Westphalia, Creston and Afton. He taught at Dowling Catholic High School for 27 years. He retired from the priesthood in 2008.

In 2003 and 2005 decades old allegations against Kenkel were also made to the Diocese. No criminal wrong-doing was found.