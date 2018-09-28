Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Strap on your lederhosen and don your dirndls because Des Moines' Oktoberfest is back in its 15th year.

The two-day German festival is packed with different activities from polka dancing, to German bratwurst and strudel tasting, and you can't forget the beer!

"We kick off at 3 P.M. Friday with C.J. Leinenkugel, a sixth generation brewer, to tap the golden keg and make sure the beer is fit for consumption, and then everyone who is here will be given free beer while that lasts," Oktoberfest organizer from In Any Event Melinda Toyne said.

Oktoberfest is $10 Friday and Saturday from 3 P.M. to 1 A.M. and tickets include a 15th anniversary pint which you can bring back on Saturday for $5 off your ticket.