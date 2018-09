Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bondurant-Farrar wins our Big Game, a district showdown against Ballard. Bluejays pull away in the second half and win, 34-10. Highlights from both halves, and post-game interview by John Sears of Nyanti Gehrke.

Also, Waukee holds off an improving Des Moines East team, 27-19.

#3 Centennial dominates the second half after a tight first half with Southeast Polk, 31-10 the final.

#1 Valley has no trouble with rival Urbandale, 49-10.