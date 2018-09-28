× ‘Luminarium Albesila’ Dazzles at Cowles Commons

DES MOINES, Iowa – A dazzling air sculpture has made its way back to downtown Des Moines after debuting back in 2016.

Created by Architects of Air, the “Luminarium Albesila” is the company’s 25th anniversary structure. It focuses on someone being submerged into light and color.

Architects of Air Exhibition Manager Eric Schrijver said it’s one of the brightest air sculptures the company has.

“It’s a bit more disorientating, which will increase the experience and heighten the senses a little bit more. Other than that, it is also a lot brighter than many of the other sculptures we’ve done,” Schrijver said.

There are 27 egg-shaped domes that create a colorful maze, highlighting a breathtaking center dome. It is the size of half a football field.

Schrijver said it takes around half a year to construction one air sculpture. The air sculpture is created by hand.

Des Moines Performing Arts Vice President Laura Sweet said the exhibit brings out all five senses.

“You experience color in a different way. You’re hearing things differently, everything is sort of heightened. You are walking through rooms at your own pace and you can experience each in your own time,” Sweet said.

The sculpture is a reflection from one of the company’s earliest creations “Spiral of Life.” It was a feature of the luminarium’s “Eggopolis” from 1992.

Located at Cowles Commons, Luminarium Albesila is open to the public September 28th through October 7th from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It is $5 for standby tickets. You can purchase $15 advanced tickets to if you want to skip the line. Click here for more ticket information.

Children under the age of 16 need to be accompanied by an adult. There is a maximum of four children to one adult.

Children two years and younger get in for free.