Supporters Praise Ford, Drake Law Professor Breaks Down Kavanaugh Testimony

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Before the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Judge Brett Kavanaugh through, protesters gathered at the Neal Smith Federal Building in Des Moines to voice their support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

“She came off as someone who was traumatized 30 years ago and I think she was very believable, and I can’t see how anyone can watch that and think otherwise” said Sheri Rosendahl.

Rosendahl also voiced her opposition to Judge Kavanaugh.

“It looked more like a performance to me, I had a harder time believing him. It didn't seem as authentic, but it was it was also hard to watch, both of these families have suffered a lot, but, honestly I didn't buy any of it” she said.

At the Drake University Law School, Professor Mark Kende spoke about Judge Kavanaugh's more combative demeanor towards questioning by senate democrats.

“If you assume you've lost those individuals and you feel like you've been treated unjustly, I suppose in that context it's understandable, but it's definitely unusual. It's an unusual situation and an unusual demeanor in these conformations” Said Kende.

Kende says he does not want to attribute bad faith to Judge Kavanaugh, but also says he had enough questions coming out of his testimony to warrant an additional investigation by the FBI.

“They could provide lots of additional information, they could interview other witnesses, because there are other women who maid claims, they could find these other women are completely not telling the truth, but you'd have a much broader array of information and facts which, to me, the U.S. Senate should want” he said.

Kende also says when it comes to this conformation it is not the same "beyond a reasonable doubt" standard that is applied to criminal cases.

“This is not a criminal case, it's a job interview, and it's not just any job interview, it's the ultimate job interview for a lifetime appointment. It could be 40 years on the U.S. Supreme Court deciding the rights of all kinds of people including women. We're probably not talking more than a week or two, so let's allow for this investigation” he said.

President Trump has directed the FBI to conduct an additional investigation into these claims, he has stated that it cannot take longer than a week.