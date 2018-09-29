Iowans and Legislators Gather for Polk County Democrats Steak Fry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Steak, potato salad, baked beans and the push for a blue wave are what brought so many democrats together at Water Works Park on Saturday.

Even though the focus was about getting out to the polls, the hearings with Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh weighed heavily on those in attendance.

“American being pitted against American, which is basically what we saw this past week, and the degradation of our values and the notion of respect, it’s just terrible. So we really have to turn the page on this,” U.S. Representative, (D) Maryland, John Delaney said.

Many democratic legislators said they are frustrated and disgusted with how Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was treated during the hearings.

“Sitting in the room and looking at 11 male republican senators who were going to decide whether or not we women can actually have the right to have our allegations investigated, have the right to be seen as credible, that was heartbreaking. At that moment, we thought it was going to go through,” U.S. Representative, (D) Washington, Pramila Jayapal said.

And now an investigation is underway and the full senate vote is delayed.

If those two women, if Anna and Maria had not gone into that elevator with Jeff Flake we do not know that we would be in the position that we are today. So every action matters,” Alyssa Mastromonaco said.

With a record number of women on the ballot in Iowa, Jayapal said this is a call to action for all.

“Women rise up. Let’s erupt like a volcano. Let’s go to the polls. One vote at a time. Let’s put women in place who will never let this kind of thing happen, who will never let this be okay,” Jayapal said

The general election is 38 days away from Saturday.