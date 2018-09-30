× Des Moines Police Investigate Ninth Homicide of 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating the city’s ninth homicide of 2018 after a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1200 block of East 13th Street in Des Moines shortly after 1:15 P.M. today. There, police say they found one man shot in serious condition. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Officers have established a perimeter around the area and K-9 units have been deployed in order to track the suspect. Detectives are also interviewing several witnesses at the scene. They’re asking the public to stay away and refrain from disturbing police personnel in the area.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

An update on the situation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.