Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Run Raises Money, Helps Community Heal

BROOKLYN, Iowa -- Mollie Tibbetts was honored Sunday by hundreds doing something she loved to do - run.

The Mollie Tibbetts Memorial run took place at the BGM High School parking lot Sunday morning. 757 people had signed up for the event, and organizers say at least 500 attended. They ran from the high school down to the end of the blacktop at 385th Street, a distance of about five miles.

Many others also ran virtually by going for runs in Tibbetts' honor that morning.

Two runners held American flags donated by the organization Flags 4 Fallen that were signed and included the mileage of #MilesForMollie participants. One was a cross country runner at BGM, and the other was Tibbetts' cousin, Morgan Collum. The flags were later folded, and presented to Tibbetts' family.

Organizers say the run was meant to help the community heal and to help raise money for the child psychology department of University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. So far, more than $20,000 has been donated in Tibbetts' name.

Sales from t-shirts is also being donated. You can find more information on donating and buying one here.