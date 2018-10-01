× Application Process Open for Federal Student Aid

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s an important day for college students, that’s because it’s the first day to apply for financial aid.

Students can start filing Monday for a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA, for the 2019-2020 school year.

Experts say it’s better to file early and every student who is considering college next year should fill out the FAFSA.

Students who don’t file for FAFSA forgo an average of $9,741 in aid, according to a separate study published in Higher Education Research.