City of Ames Temporarily Closes Trail Over Safety Concerns

AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames is taking a new approach to public safety due to the recent murder of former ISU golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena.

The city of Ames wants to find more active ways of addressing safety issues before they become safety concerns. That is why they are closing the bike trail from South 4th street to the Veterinary Medicine complex to clear the brush for better visibility, so trail users can be more aware of their surroundings.

During the closure, Ames Parks and Recreation staff will be using specialized equipment to clear brush and invasive species along the trail. The trail clean up comes after Ames residents expressed concerns over Celia’s alleged killer Collin Richards, who was homeless and living near the trail.

Currently there are very few places for the homeless to turn, city leaders have developed a homeless outreach program partnership between the Ames Police and the Emergency Residence Project in Ames. That team would include a staff member from the shelter, law enforcement and mental health professionals to help people get into safer living conditions.

The closure will begin Monday October 1st and go through Friday October 5th, it will be closed to the public from 7:30 A.M. to 3 P.M. each day.