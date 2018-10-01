× Des Moines Police Identify Homicide Victim

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of the man killed in Des Moines’ ninth homicide of 2018.

Twenty-eight-year-old Aaron John Ross of Des Moines died after a shooting Sunday.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of E. 13th Street at 1:17 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Ross had been shot. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

Police canvased the area of the shooting and used a K-9 to try to track a potential suspect in the shooting.

Police say Ross was sitting inside a parked vehicle when the shooting happened. A 25-year-old female and two children under the age of 10 were also in the vehicle. They were not injured in the shooting.

Police say they are continuing to interview witnesses in the case and their investigation is ongoing.