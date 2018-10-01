Future Ready Iowa Recruiting Workers in Fort Dodge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa- The State of Iowa is moving forward with something called “Future Ready Iowa.” The mission is to help Iowa companies be able to expand, by helping them find, and recruit workers.

A regional summit was held Monday in Pella, and Fort Dodge.

“Actually we have created about almost 2000 new jobs over the last five years, which of course means new people and more bodies in our community,” said Kelli Halstead, Economic Development Director for the Fort Dodge Growth Alliance. “Along with that we’ve increased our wage rates by 24.5 per cent, it’s not just creating jobs to create jobs, it’s creating wealth and the ability for people to afford to live.”

The Iowa Workforce Development Agency is working with local employers to find out what type of workers are needed.

“It could be manufacturing, medical field is another place, another big need is truck drivers,” said Sherri Vaughn of the Iowa Workforce Development Denison Office. “Usually you can find them, they may not have the training, but employers are really willing to train people themselves, or to help them in a registered apprenticeship, or an internship to help them get to that skilled level.”

Also helping in the effort to train local people to have the needed skills, are Iowa Community Colleges.

“I think the community college system is going to be a key economic driver, in regards to Future Ready Iowa,” said Dr. Dan Kinney, President of Iowa Central Community College. “Qualifying those students coming in as skilled workforce thats needed by out local business and industry.”

For more on the Future Ready Iowa Effort, Click here.