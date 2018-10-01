× Jurors Hear Recorded Interview with Patrick Thompson in Murder, Arson Trial

ALBIA, Iowa — Day four of the Patrick Thompson trial is underway in Albia.

Monday morning, at the Monroe County courthouse, the prosecution played a more than two-hour audio recording for jurors.

The recording is of an interview a Guthrie County Sheriff’s deputy conducted with Thompson after the May 2017 Guthrie Center house fire that killed two girls.

Thompson’s step-sister, Paige Exline, and her cousin, Shakiah Cockerham, died in the fire. Thompson is accused of setting the fire on purpose, in order to silence Paige Exline during a sexual abuse investigation into her father James Exline.

James Exline was convicted of sexually abusing Paige and is serving a 75 year sentence.

Noah Exline, Paige’s brother, goes on trial later this month for allegedly sexually abusing Paige.

Thompson is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson.