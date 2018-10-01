× Mollie Tibbetts’ Family Establishes Memorial Fund at Univ. of Iowa Children’s Hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The family of slain University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has established a memorial fund in her name at the university’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

According to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, the fund will benefit Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and provide mental health services.

More than $20,000 has already been donated to the Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Fund for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, by more than 270 people.

Mollie’s mother Laura Calderwood said, “We are incredibly thankful to everyone who has contributed to Mollie’s fund. Mollie was pursuing her dream of becoming a child psychologist at the UI. She was incredibly generous in her life, so it is fitting that her name will live on by benefiting others.”

University of Iowa Vice President of Student Life Melissa Shivers said, “Mollie gave back in many ways as a member of the university community, including participating in Dance Marathon and helping patients at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. We are thankful to Mollie’s family for allowing us to honor her through this fund.”

Click here if you would like to contribute to the fund.