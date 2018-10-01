× New BCycle Station Gives DMACC Students Additional Transportation to Campus

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Area Community College is unveiling a new form of transportation for its students at the Urban Campus.

On Monday, the campus celebrates the arrival of a BCycle rental station. It can hold up to 11 bikes at a time.

DMACC Urban Campus Provost Anne Howsare Boyens said it costs $3 to use a rental bike for a half hour.

“We wanted to look at how could we increase the affordable transportation to our students,” Boynes said.

The bikes are allowed to be dropped off at any one of its 17 locations across downtown Des Moines.

“About 85 percent of our student body lives within a seven-mile radius, so we looked at some modes of alternative transportation,” Boynes said.

The rental station is funded by United Way of Central Iowa.

The campus hosts a celebration for the new form of transportation on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

DMACC Urban Campus Sustainability Coordinator Jenn Riggs said students will be educated on both bike and traffic safety.

“I think the biggest benefit of having this is that it gives us a conversation piece to talking about alternative forms of transportation, so we can really educate our students on the value of using those forms of transportation. Verses using a car, or more traditional forms,” Riggs said.

Riggs said this is the first BCycle station on the north side of downtown, other than the one located on Drake University’s campus.

“It’s really good for general health and well-being for a lot of our students who may not have cars or other forms of transportation. Rather than walking, they can bike safely to campus,” Riggs said.

The rental station is located on the south lawn of building one on DMACC’s Urban Campus at 1100 7th St. in Des Moines.