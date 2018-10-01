× Police Seek Leads in Fort Dodge Applebee’s Robbery

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Police in Fort Dodge are investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Applebee’s at 2810 5th Ave. S after an employee called 911 a little before 2:00 a.m. The employee told police a male displayed a weapon to an employee and demanded money. The suspect left, running south, after receiving the money.

Police searched the area but did not locate him.

The suspect is described as a younger, tall black male, with a skinny build. He was wearing a blue colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants and was also wearing a mask to cover his face.

If you have any information on the robbery you’re asked to contact Webster County Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444.