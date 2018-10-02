Application for Federal Student Aid and Scholarships Open to Public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- With college tuition continuing to rise, students' need for financial aid is now more important than ever. Monday was the first day students could apply for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The deadline to apply varies from school to school but at Iowa State University the deadline is December 1st.

This federal aid would apply to the 2019 – 2020 school year, so seniors in college should apply. Even if you don’t know where you are going, you can list up to 10 schools on the FAFSA application. You can apply for federal student aid online. You must have your W-2, your 2017 1040 tax return, and Social Security number.

“It’s helping you cover those tuition and fees and it’s not just for your u-bill it’s money intended for students to live off of and books and supplies and all that,” Iowa State University Financial Aid Advisor Megan Moore said.

Iowa State University reminds people to file their FAFSA every year, even if you don’t feel like you would be eligible for loans. They said you should apply just in case something happens to your financial situation.

“Whether it be a loss of job, death of a parent, maybe you are experiencing high costs in medical bills for that year, we can always go in and take a look at your current financial situation so that if something does change, those parents have an option to kind of correct the figures there to be a little more accurate,” Moore said.

Moore recommends applying for your FAFSA early and while you are at it apply for scholarships with Iowa State University’s One App. It is a single application that allows you to apply for multiple scholarships at the same time.