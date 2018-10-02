Barack Obama Endorses Iowa Candidates

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, attends the Nordic Business Forum business seminar in Helsinki, Finland on September 27, 2018. (Photo by Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo credit should read JUSSI NUKARI/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON D.C. — Former President Barack Obama is out with dozens of endorsements ahead of the November midterm election.
Nine Iowa candidates are on the list including Democratic congressional candidates Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne. Democratic candidate for governor, Fred Hubbell, also received an endorsement from Obama.
President Obama says all three will work “to expand opportunity for all of us.”