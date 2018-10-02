× Fall Colors Coming to Iowa Slowly

DES MOINES, Iowa- Now that it’s October most are looking for the trees to begin showing some color. That has happened out at Ledges State Park.

According to the Iowa DNR, fall color peak is still a week away in northern and northeast Iowa, and around two weeks from peak in Central Iowa.

“Fall color is triggered by day length, when the chlorophyl starts breaking down in the leaves,” said DNR State Forester Jeff Goerndt. “Fall weather does have a big impact on fall color.”

This week Iowa will not see a whole lot of sunshine, which makes leaf viewing better.

Weather we are experiencing right now it’s cloudy days and sort of rainy, that’s going to lead to slower fall color development because that chlorophyll breaks down under sunlight,” said Goerndt.

Still those who made the trip to Ledges to see color, found it worthwhile.

“The colors of the leaves are changing, this ended up being a nice little hike for us,” said Orlando Vivone, of Des Moines. “It’s beautiful weather it’s perfect out, it’s just a little flooded out here, but other than that with the wildlife, and everything it made it a good hike.”

To find the latest from the Iowa DNR on fall colors, click here.