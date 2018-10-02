History Class at Des Moines North Providing Present Day Impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The award winning musical, Hamilton may have opened in Des Moines three months ago but the craze remains alive and well at Des Moines North inside Lori Bonstetter's U.S. History class. On Thursday 150 students, like Syana Lo an eleventh grader, will see the founding father's story live in Minneapolis for a not so coincidental ten dollars a ticket. "I got so interested because not a lot of students or schools get this opportunity, said Syana.

The pricing and bus transportation is thanks to those involved in Hamilton, local donors like Charles Gabus ford and the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. "I was shocked, but I'm pretty excited," said Caleb Slater who will also be boarding that bus, along with his guitar. The senior student was chosen for a solo performance in front of the Hamilton cast and crew. He will perform a project depicting an American rebellion in the late 1780's. "My rap is from the perspective of the guy who led that named Daniel Shay and basically it's him saying we are not paying these taxes and we are going to take over the government," said Caleb.

Victor Kiiza has been in America for 8 months and is a refugee from the Congo. He says Alexander Hamilton's story as a refugee with a lead role in defending the U.S. Constitution gives him motivation. "When you look at Hamilton he's one of the leaders in the constitution. He was among them. So there are refugees in Hamilton and I feel excited. I can be like him," said Victor.

For North students, Hamilton's history is providing present day life lessons to not throw away your shot. Syana said, "Even though people are knocking you down or there's stuff in your way, you shouldn't throw away your dream, you should go for it." History that is turning dreams into reality.

The buses will depart from Des Moines North high school at 5 am Thursday. They will have a Q&A session with the cast followed by lunch. Buses will return to Des Moines after the 1:30 pm performance is over.