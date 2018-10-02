× Noah Exline Testifies During Patrick Thompson’s Murder, Arson Trial

ALBIA, Iowa – Family members of a double murder suspect are testifying in week two of his trial.

Patrick Thompson is accused of intentionally setting a fire which killed his stepsister Paige Exline and her cousin Shakiah Cockerham.

Thompson is on trial for arson, murder, and attempted murder.

His stepbrother Noah Exline took the stand again Tuesday morning in a Monroe County courtroom. He said Patrick Thompson didn’t get home until the early morning hours of May 15, 2017.

That’s the date the fire destroyed a home in Guthrie Center and killed the two girls.

Noah testified Tuesday that he was playing Xbox at the time, and that’s why he remembers the timing of when Thompson was and wasn’t home.

Exline lived with Thompson at the time.

The defense says by testifying, Exline is seeking a plea deal for charges he himself faces.

Exline is accused of sexually abusing Paige. His trial is scheduled to begin October 30th.