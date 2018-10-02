× Ottumwa Middle School Student Facing Criminal Charge for Alleged Gun Threat

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A middle school student who allegedly threatened to shoot another student via Snapchat is now facing a misdemeanor charge.

The Ottumwa Police Department says it was contacted on Monday evening by the superintendent for Ottumwa Schools with a report from a student. The student at Evans Middle School was reportedly on a face-time conversation via Snapchat when the second student showed a handgun and threatened to shoot the first student. Police say their investigation found the threat to be credible.

Today the student who made the threat was charged with Harassment First Degree. That is an aggravated misdemeanor. The student is in the custody of a juvenile detention center.