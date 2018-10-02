× Remembrance Ceremony Planned for Jake Wilson

LA PORTE CITY — The family of Jake Wilson is planning a service of remembrance for the 16-year-old.

Wilson went missing in April, after he went on a walk to Wolf Creek in La Porte City.

The community searched for months to find him. His remains were discovered in the creek on August 14th.

Wilson’s mother posted on Facebook they will hold a service of remembrance on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Union High School gym in La Porte City.

The ceremony will give the town and supporters of Jake a chance to say goodbye.