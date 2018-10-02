× Self Defense Program Teaching All Ages How to Protect Themselves

ANKENY, Iowa – The Combat Objective Battle Ready Applications self-defense program teaches people of all ages to protect themselves in case of a dangerous situation.

C.O.B.R.A Self Defense Iowa is designed to train people in real life scenarios so they are prepared.

There are two types of self-defense programs. The first is a one day for session where people learn basic skills, which include: striking, escapes, edged weapons, real life scenarios and combat training.

During the one day training students will be put into real life situations, which include: anti-abduction, home invasion, scream attack escape drills, everyday weapons, everyday safety instruction and advanced special striking.

The second self-defense class is a 20 hour academy where students learn the same life situations and skills, with longer reputation.

C.O.B.R.A Self Defense Iowa is located at 110 N Ankeny Boulevard #300 Ankeny, Iowa.