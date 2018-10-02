× Vacant Homes in Flood Plain Areas Become Target for Burglars

DES MOINES, Iowa — Neighborhoods destroyed by this summer’s floods have become a breeding ground for thieves.

Des Moines Police say that isn’t uncommon following a natural disaster. Officers have seen a spike in home break – ins within flood effected areas since July. Several homes on East 35th Street along the Four Mile Creek are vacant. They were deemed uninhabitable and were bought out by the city.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area and reminding homeowners they are responsible for security measures on their homes until they have closed on their properties.