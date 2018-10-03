× ChuChu Donuts is Back and Thriving in New Location

DES MOINES, Iowa – A popular gourmet donut shop has re-opened in a new location after being closed for a few years.

ChuChu Donuts is now located in downtown Des Moines, serving everything from a classic glaze to elaborate creations.

ChuChu Donuts owner Kim Chu-Inn said the shop was once in Ankeny, and the family decided to sell the business to spend more time together.

First time customer Daren Owens said, “It’s amazing. It’s not too powerful. It’s not over the top.”

Regular customer Geno Romeo said, “Oh that strawberry cinnamon twisted thing that’s what’s worth stopping for.”

Customer Melissa Simmons said she has been a fan since the beginning, “They’re fresh, they’re made with love, they’re beautiful, they’re fun, they’re cholocately, they’re good.”

Chu-Inn said the dough takes about sixty seconds on each side in the deep-fryer before heading to the decorating table.

One item not made in house is the cronut. It’s a mix between a croissant and donut. A popular item on the menu that people are dying to taste.

“I tried to order more, but somebody else got their hands on it before I did so now we are out until the 16th or 17th,” Chu-Inn said.

Simmons said she comes back for not only the delicious treat, but also for the customer service.

“Once you start coming she’s going to know what you want when you come in the door and you don’t even have to tell her,” Simmons said.

Donuts start at 99 cents and $10.79 a dozen. Donut holes are $2 for a dozen and specialty donuts range in price.

ChuChu Donuts is located on 550 SW 9th Street, #5108, Des Moines. It is open every day from 5:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.