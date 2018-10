× Construction Begins on Flyover Ramp at Rider Corner

URBANDALE, Iowa — Rider Corner, the infamous long, crowded curve on the interstate near the Urbandale-Grimes exit is finally getting its major makeover.

Construction is underway on a flyover exit that will eliminate the two cloverleaf ramps that cause traffic to back up.

That ramp will connect Interstate 35-80 to Highway 141.

The $44 million project is expected to be done by June of 2020.