Grassley on Judge Kavanaugh Accuser Dr. Blasey Ford: ‘I Know That She Was Attacked’

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the judiciary committee, said that he believes the testimony last week of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that she was sexually assaulted more than three decades ago. However, he isn’t convinced that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was the person who committed the assault.

"I know that she was attacked," Grassley said Wednesday, "But I don't know Brett Kavanaugh did it."

Grassley said, "I believe that she is telling the truth."

But Grassley added that his committee has not been able to corroborate Ford's testimony with any of the witnesses Ford's legal team provided.

Grassley said that he couldn't respond to criticism, including from some Republican U.S. Senators, that President Donald Trump mocked Ford's claim during a campaign rally Tuesday night. Grassley said that he had already gone to bed when Trump made his comments.