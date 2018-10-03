× ‘Plumbing Issue’ Caused Odor That Sickened People at West Des Moines Bank

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – HAZMAT crews were called out to a bank in West Des Moines Wednesday morning after people began feeling ill.

Crews were called to the Banker’s Trust at 620 S. 60th Street around 8:30 a.m. David Edgar, Assistant Chief for Emergency Medical Communication Services in West Des Moines, tells us that HAZMAT was called after five people felt nauseous.

The building was evacuated, and Edgar says no carbon monoxide has been detected. The people who were ill did not need to be transported to the hospital.

According to Scott Valbert with Banker’s Trust, the source of the odor that caused the illness was due to a plumbing issue. The building was given the “all clear” a little after 10:00 a.m.