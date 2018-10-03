New Murals Downtown Engage with the Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- New murals have been popping up around Des Moines all summer and the final mural is being installed at the corner of Park Street and 7th Street on the Parker @ the Seventh apartment complex, right off the 7th street exit into downtown.

“It is really an attention grabber for people coming into downtown,” the artist Jenna Brownlee said.

The mural will read “My Heart Belongs in Des Moines.” Brownlee is a native to Des Moines and feels the piece will be personal to a lot of people.

“I think it speaks to anyone from Des Moines, or if they’ve visited, or if they grew up here and have since moved on I think it rings true to anyone who has been to Des Moines that their heart will always have a place here,” Brownlee said.

The Parker mural came to life through Art Advisor Liz Lidgett with Adore Your Walls.

“It’s like a love letter to Des Moines,” Lidgett said.

Adore Your Walls has put up around four murals around Des Moines this summer including the mural at the dog park at Ingersoll Square Lofts.

Artist Jimmy Navarro just finished the dog park mural last month and it features around a dozen furry friends, “People would bring their dogs to the dog park, it’s really active there with a lot of animals and Jimmy did portraits of the dogs that actually live there at Ingersoll Square,” Lidgett said.

Because of the cooler weather, mural painting season is coming to an end. But Adore Your Walls already has two murals planned for next year.

“People are starting to understand that it’s this great gift to the community and people really engage with it and love them,” Lidgett said.