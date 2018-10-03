Police: Calls For Service Increase District Wide For DMPS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Des Moines Police say since 2010 calls for service to all Des Moines Public Schools are up 24%.

The latest one was last week, police were called to McCombs Middle School on reports of a fight.

“She did not go to school the next two days because she was scare of retaliation, there is a problem," parent Season Ford said.

The fight was captured by students, it shows a group of boys fighting in the hallway at McCombs Middle, and faculty members rushing to break it up.

Parents say the fight forced the school on lockdown.

"She was scared to death she did not know what was going on outside her classroom," parent Sherry Rivas said.

According to the police report, upon arrival faculty had already broken up the fight.

“I am very proud of our staff and how they responded. They handled things appropriately,” DMPS Superintendent Thomas Ahart said.

The district says no weapons were found, three students were involved and two were taken to a juvenile detention center.

“That’s not O.K., we should not be arresting our middle school students we shouldn’t have to worry about our kids coming home saying, there was another fight at school, the cops were there," parent Season Ford said.

We pulled total calls for service for an academic school year and learned this is not the first time officers have responded McCombs Middle School.

29 days into the 2018 school year and police have been called to McCombs 13 times, that is nearly 1 call every other day.

In all of 2017, there were 59 calls that’s up slightly from 2016.

Parents tell us the fight in the hallway was one of several at the school that day.

The school district could not confirm or deny additional altercations.

The district also couldn't confirm if the school was in fact placed on lockdown or how faculty is trained to respond to student assaults.

The district says we are exploiting the students in the video by asking questions about parent concerns.