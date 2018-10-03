Police: Couple Stole Elderly Woman’s Purse, Racked Up $5K+ in Charges

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are hoping the public can help them identify two people they say stole an elderly woman’s purse while she was at a rummage sale over the weekend.

The West Des Moines Police Department says an elderly woman was attending a rummage sale at a West Des Moines senior center Monday, when she placed her purse on a table while trying on a coat. Police say two suspects stole the purse.

The pair racked up more than $5,000 on the woman’s credit cards. Police say they bought beer, cigarettes, gas, junk food, phones, jewelry, and electronics.

Images of the suspects, taken from surveillance video, have been released by police. They are also associated with a silver Pontiac Grand Am that has some damage.

If you have any information about the suspects you’re asked to contact police at 515-222-3316.