× Sinkhole Forces Closure of Highway 69 in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa – A large sinkhole has a portion of Highway 69 closed in Hamilton County.

The sinkhole is north of Jewell at 320th Street. The Iowa State Patrol says a five-car accident happened Wednesday morning at the site of the sinkhole. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the Highway has been blocked off. The road is closed between Iowa 175 and County Road D41. A detour, using I-35, is in place.

The time frame for when repairs to the road will be completed is still unknown.