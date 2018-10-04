Best Buddies Chef Challenge Brings Awareness to Nonprofit’s Cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Over a dozen local restaurants are partnering with Best Buddies Iowa to bring awareness to its nonprofit through a chef challenge.

Best Buddies is an international nonprofit that creates one-on-one friendships, develops leadership skills and helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities find employment.

Des Moines Area Community College Best Buddies President Alli Friday said 13 restaurants from the area are paired with buddies to create small plates for sponsors at the event.

“It’s a great opportunity for all of our buddies to have a position to get into and have that responsibility,” Friday said.

A buddy’s responsibility during the chef challenge varies. Jobs include: serving, preparing, greeting and more.

Best Buddy Iaac Baldus said, “My favorite part is cooking.”

Restaurants participating include: Tumea & Sons, Fleming’s Steakhouse, Iowa Taproom, Waterfront Seafood Markey, Baru 66, Brick Street Bakery, Wasabi Chi, Range Grill & Golf, The Machine Shed, Hy-Ve Market Grille, Centro, Echo’s Cookie Shop and Main Street Café & Bakery.

The Best Buddies Chef Challenge is Thursday October 4th at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines. It runs from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.

It’s $100 per person, or table sponsorships are available starting at $1,500 for a table.