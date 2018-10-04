× Overnight Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting overnight that left one man dead, marking the city’s 10th homicide of 2018.

First responders were called to 2411 Welbeck Rd. at around 2:25 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of shots fired. Sgt. Paul Parizek said it happened in a second-floor apartment. On arrival, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he later died. Police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

Parizek says there may have been some sort of existing relationship between the victim and the suspect and they don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

Investigators will be working on the crime scene for several hours as it is a large scene and extends outside of the apartment and into the apartment building.

Welbeck Road will be blocked off while police work the scene.

So far there have been no arrests in the case.