Iowans Remain Vocal On Kavanaugh

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowans do not mince their words when it comes to feelings towards Brett Kavanaugh. "Screw you," said David Vawter of Johnston who opposes Kavanaugh. They are also not afraid to give Kavanaugh protesters a piece of their mind. "That's the most idiotic thing in the world," said Vickie Johnson.

An historic Senate vote looms at our nation's capital. "I've had demonstrators in my office for two weeks now both for Kavanaugh and against Kavanaugh," said republican United States Senator Charles Grassley.

Outside of Grassley's office in Iowa's capital, residents are weighing in on how Senators Joni Ernst and Grassley should vote when it comes to Kavanaugh's supreme court fate. "This is america. You are innocent until proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that you are guilty and the facts were not there," said Johnson.

Others like former Lieutenant Governor Sally Pederson believe the facts that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford claimed are being overlooked and a yes vote would be detrimental to more than just the supreme court. "By extension that makes a lot of women who are survivors feel that they are ignored and not heard and that it does no good to step forward and tell your story," said Pederson.

David Vawter of Johnston feels too many red flags should make the Senators' decision an easy no. He said, "There's more than enough going on with this guy that we should just move down his list from the federalist society that doesn't have such a muddled past."

Disregarding any alleged sexual misconduct Pederson feels it is a past that makes him unfit for the bench. "I think we saw in his testimony that he feels very partisan and it is very difficult to believe that he can be a fair and impartial Supreme Court Justice," Pederson said.

Senator Grassley believes an FBI investigation will be impartial and that's what will lead senators in a direction of confidence. He said, "Let the FBI do what the FBI is hired to do and keep political interference out of it."