New Mobile Food Pantries Added to Feed Hungry Polk County Residents

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Partnership for a Hunger-Free Polk County and the Des Moines Area Religious Council are adding two new mobile food pantries to their fleet.

It comes two years after the organizations introduced their first mobile food pantry.

The new mobile pantries are specifically working to serve children, by partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Iowa.

The new pantries will allow more locations to be served and more frequently.

“The mobile pantries are all over town… what we try to do is put them in neighborhoods so that people who aren’t on bus routes or who are older or younger, who don’t have easy transportation to get to an existing food pantry are able to get to the mobile unit and get the food that they need,” says Sarai Rice, Executive Director of DMARC.

Click here to learn more about the mobile food pantries.