Patrick Thompson’s Text Messages Introduced at Murder Trial

ALBIA, Iowa -- The prosecution has rested its case on day seven of the First Degree Murder and Arson trial of Patrick Thompson.

Thompson is accused of killing his stepsister, Paige Exline, and her cousin, Shakiah Cockerham, and injuring two others in a deliberately set house fire in Guthrie County in May 2017. Thompson was reportedly trying to killing Paige Exline to stop her father from being prosecuted for molesting her.

On Thursday the state went into great detail about the data that investigators were able to obtain from Thompson's cell phone. A DCI Special Agent read out loud text messages that Thompson exchanged with family members and friends in the days leading up to and following the fatal fire. Here is one exchange with his mother, Christine Exline.

Patrick Thompson: Kill the -itches with their head games.

Christine Exline: Might

Patrick Thompson: Yeah, its the killing that entices me. Sounds so good sometimes.

Thompson later sends a text say he's "trained and ready to go."

The defense did not dispute the substance of the text messages. Instead they said that sometimes tone and sarcasm get lost via text message.