New Police Reports Back Up Concerns From Parents At McCombs Middle School

DES MOINES, Iowa-- A month into the academic year at McCombs Middle School, and parents are concerned for their student’s safety.

"She did not go to school the next two days because she was scare of retaliation. There is a problem," parent Season Ford said.

Police records show officers have been called to the school 13 times, and four of those were for assaults.

The most recent was on October 3rd.

According to a police report, a special education teacher says one of her students pushed her into a wall and raised their fist to her face.

That case is referred to the juvenile courts for simple assault.

Back in September, a different police report shows a student threatened to shoot a classmate.

Then just two days later the same student was back in the classroom and involved in another fight.

The very next week, the student hit a teacher two times in the face, the teacher was trying to get the student back to class.

The report says the teacher was injured on her face and jaw, that student was taken into custody.

Des Moines Public Schools Communications Director Phillip Roeder released a statement saying, "the district administrators are working with the school and guardians to help best meet the needs of this student".

“I don’t think it is as much a commentary on Des Moines Public Schools as it as a commentary on society these days," Des Moines Police Sargent Paul Parizek said.

There are two school resource officers all ten of DMPS Middle Schools, police say more SRO’s could help reduce violence.