× Victim Identified in Des Moines’ 10th Homicide of 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Des Moines.

Forty-two-year-old Thurmon Tervale Cole has been identified as the victim.

First responders were called to 2411 Welbeck Rd. at around 2:25 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of shots fired. Sgt. Paul Parizek said it happened in a second-floor apartment. On arrival, they found Cole suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cole was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

Parizek says there may have been some sort of existing relationship between Cole and the suspect and they don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

Investigators will be working on the crime scene for several hours as it is a large scene and extends outside of the apartment and into the apartment building.

So far there have been no arrests in the case.

This is the 10th homicide in Des Moines in 2018.