Work to Repair Tornado Damage Continues on Marshall County Courthouse

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa –Thursday marks 11 weeks since Marshalltown was hit by an EF-3 tornado.

The storm tore through the heart of the town, ripping the cupola off the historic Marshall County courthouse. The courthouse remains closed for business as repairs continue throughout the building.

Wednesday, we got our first look inside at the work that’s underway — and there is still plenty of work to do.

Crews have already removed the interior ceiling of the building, exposing the century-old rafters. In other areas, several feet of water-damaged drywall had to be cut out and removed.

The courthouse is expected to remain closed for at least the next year.