Ahead of Confirmation Vote, Kavanaugh Receives Both Support and Opposition in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Gloria Mazza says she believes that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was sexually assaulted many years ago.

“I feel bad for Dr. Ford. I think she was hurt, I do not believe it was by Judge Kavanaugh” said Mazza.

Mazza, the President of the Iowa Federation of Republican Women, echoes the belief of other prominent republicans and says she needed to know more.

“More details, some people really coming out and backing her story” she said.

Aside from the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, there have been those who feel like his combative demeanor under questioning should have disqualified him on its own. Mazza doesn't agree.

“I couldn't blame him, when you are attacked like he was with false information, I think anybody would react the way he did” said Mazza.

Andrew Jurs, the Associate Dean of Drake Law School, feels otherwise.

“Being forceful and responding to the allegations is one thing, calling the allegations a ‘partisan hit job’ and calling the senators, particularly on the democratic side, a ‘disgrace’ and that this a ‘joke’ and it's ‘search and destroy’, that is fundamentally challenging whether they have the right to ask those questions” said Jurs.

Jurs is one of around 1,000 law professors who signed a letter urging senators not to confirm Judge Kavanaugh. Several of those professors came from Drake University and the University of Iowa. Jurs says their signatures are purely based on Kavanaugh’s demeanor.

“I think at a minimum a justice needs to recognize the legitimacy and the competency of the senate to engage in that sort of evaluation. Judge Kavanaugh seemed to have nothing but contempt for the process at that point. That among other things does not meet any standard that you'd expect to be nominated for that high honor” said Jurs.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Kavanaugh admitted he was emotional and “said some things he shouldn't have said”, but stopped short of an apology.