Des Moines Parents Warned About Alleged Enticement of Middle School Student
DES MOINES, Iowa — Principals from two Des Moines schools sent a message to parents warning of an attempted child enticement near a school.
According to the message a female student from Harding Middle School was approached by a man as she walked near Moulton Elementary School on Thursday evening. Police are investigating.
The suspect was reportedly a dark-skinned man in his 30’s with a nearly shaved head and facial hair. He was driving a black Range Rover with dark windows.
This is the full message sent to parents by principals Joy Linquist and Edward McCulley.
“Dear Harding and Moulton families,
We wanted to make you aware that a man tried to get one of our female middle school students into his car today. It happened near Moulton Elementary School. The student reported the encounter to authorities who are investigating. She gave a detailed description of the car and the man, which we have included below. If you have any information that might be helpful to police they’ve asked calls go to 515-283-4811.
Car description:
Black Range Rover with tinted windows
Description of the man:
Heavyset, early 30s with dark skin, a nearly shaved head and facial hair.
Principals Joy Linquist and Edward McCulley
Des Moines Public Schools