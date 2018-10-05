× Des Moines Parents Warned About Alleged Enticement of Middle School Student

DES MOINES, Iowa — Principals from two Des Moines schools sent a message to parents warning of an attempted child enticement near a school.

According to the message a female student from Harding Middle School was approached by a man as she walked near Moulton Elementary School on Thursday evening. Police are investigating.

The suspect was reportedly a dark-skinned man in his 30’s with a nearly shaved head and facial hair. He was driving a black Range Rover with dark windows.

This is the full message sent to parents by principals Joy Linquist and Edward McCulley.